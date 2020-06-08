Stephen DuChemin, 733rd Civil Engineer Division Fire Department station chief, and Tim Scott, 733rd CED Fire Department lieutenant, observe U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gorge Guzman, 331st Transportation Company, 11th Trans Battalion, 7th Trans Brigade (Expeditionary) boatswain’s mate, practice turning on a chainsaw during training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2020. The fire department relies on active duty members who are assigned to a response team to clean up fallen trees to allow for emergency and non-emergency vehicle passage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 15:58 Photo ID: 6302622 VIRIN: 200806-F-AR942-1010 Resolution: 6061x4041 Size: 6.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.