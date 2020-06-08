Stephen DuChemin, 733rd Civil Engineer Division Fire Department station chief, and Tim Scott, 733rd CED Fire Department lieutenant, observe U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gorge Guzman, 331st Transportation Company, 11th Trans Battalion, 7th Trans Brigade (Expeditionary) boatswain’s mate, practice turning on a chainsaw during training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2020. The fire department relies on active duty members who are assigned to a response team to clean up fallen trees to allow for emergency and non-emergency vehicle passage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 15:58
|Photo ID:
|6302622
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-AR942-1010
|Resolution:
|6061x4041
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chainsaw training
