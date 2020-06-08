Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training

Stephen DuChemin, 733rd Civil Engineer Division Fire Department station chief, shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gorge Guzman, 331st Transportation Company, 11th Trans Battalion, 7th Trans Brigade (Expeditionary) boatswain’s mate, on proper chainsaw etiquette during training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2020. The fire department has significantly fewer trained supplemental responders this year due to the coronavirus causing a delay in training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

