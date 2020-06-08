Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training [Image 4 of 5]

    Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Stephen DuChemin, 733rd Civil Engineer Division Fire Department station chief, shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gorge Guzman, 331st Transportation Company, 11th Trans Battalion, 7th Trans Brigade (Expeditionary) boatswain’s mate, on proper chainsaw etiquette during training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2020. The fire department has significantly fewer trained supplemental responders this year due to the coronavirus causing a delay in training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 15:59
    Photo ID: 6302625
    VIRIN: 200806-F-AR942-1022
    Resolution: 4900x3267
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chainsaw training

