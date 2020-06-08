Stephen DuChemin, 733rd Civil Engineer Division Fire Department station chief, shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gorge Guzman, 331st Transportation Company, 11th Trans Battalion, 7th Trans Brigade (Expeditionary) boatswain’s mate, on proper chainsaw etiquette during training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2020. The fire department has significantly fewer trained supplemental responders this year due to the coronavirus causing a delay in training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6302625
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-AR942-1022
|Resolution:
|4900x3267
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training, by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chainsaw training
