Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Mike Poss (right) meets with First Army Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk on Aug. 5, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The two met to discuss the installation’s training capabilities and future opportunities for First Army Soldiers. Faulk also observed training taking place at the installation during his visit. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 16:47 This work, Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10]