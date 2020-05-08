Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 10]

    Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Mike Poss (right) meets with First Army Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk on Aug. 5, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The two met to discuss the installation’s training capabilities and future opportunities for First Army Soldiers. Faulk also observed training taking place at the installation during his visit. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Photo Essay: Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    First Army
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Col. Michael D. Poss

