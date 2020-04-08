Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, garrison command sergeant major, welcome Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general, on Aug. 4, to Fort McCoy, Wis. Garrett visited to talk to Soldiers at the installation for training and future deployment. He observed that training in several areas on post during his visit. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

