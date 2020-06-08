Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy

Brig. Gen. John Hoefert, commanding general of First Army Division West, receives an aerial tour of Fort McCoy on Aug. 6, 2020, aboard a Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk to see the overall size and scope of the installation and specific training areas. Brad Stewart (right), deputy to the Fort McCoy garrison commander, briefs Hoefert about Fort McCoy’s capabilities. Hoefert also met with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss to learn more about the multitude of training lanes and facilities Fort McCoy has to offer, including the installation's access to multiple transportation hubs and its true four-season training capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Cedar S. Wolf, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)

