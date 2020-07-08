Photo Essay by Multiple Sources
Several Army leaders visited Fort McCoy in early August 2020 to learn more about the installation.
Visitors included here are Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general; Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, First Army deputy commanding general; and Brig. Gen. John Hoefert, commanding general of First Army Division West.
The leaders discussed the installation’s training capabilities with post officials and learned about future opportunities for Soldiers to train at Fort McCoy.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 16:47
|Story ID:
|375527
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT