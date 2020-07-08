Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Essay by Multiple Sources

    Several Army leaders visited Fort McCoy in early August 2020 to learn more about the installation.

    Visitors included here are Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general; Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, First Army deputy commanding general; and Brig. Gen. John Hoefert, commanding general of First Army Division West.

    The leaders discussed the installation’s training capabilities with post officials and learned about future opportunities for Soldiers to train at Fort McCoy.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

