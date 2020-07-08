Photo Essay: Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Brig. Gen. John Hoefert, commanding general of First Army Division West, receives an...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Brig. Gen. John Hoefert, commanding general of First Army Division West, receives an aerial tour of Fort McCoy on Aug. 6, 2020, aboard a Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk to see the overall size and scope of the installation and specific training areas. Brad Stewart (right), deputy to the Fort McCoy garrison commander, briefs Hoefert about Fort McCoy’s capabilities. Hoefert also met with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss to learn more about the multitude of training lanes and facilities Fort McCoy has to offer, including the installation's access to multiple transportation hubs and its true four-season training capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Cedar S. Wolf, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.) see less | View Image Page

Photo Essay by Multiple Sources



Several Army leaders visited Fort McCoy in early August 2020 to learn more about the installation.



Visitors included here are Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general; Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, First Army deputy commanding general; and Brig. Gen. John Hoefert, commanding general of First Army Division West.



The leaders discussed the installation’s training capabilities with post officials and learned about future opportunities for Soldiers to train at Fort McCoy.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



