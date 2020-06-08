Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10]

    Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Brig. Gen. John Hoefert, commanding general of First Army Division West, receives an aerial tour of Fort McCoy on Aug. 6, 2020, aboard a Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk to see the overall size and scope of the installation and specific training areas. Brad Stewart (right), deputy to the Fort McCoy garrison commander, briefs Hoefert about Fort McCoy’s capabilities. Hoefert also met with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss to learn more about the multitude of training lanes and facilities Fort McCoy has to offer, including the installation's access to multiple transportation hubs and its true four-season training capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Cedar S. Wolf, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

