Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss welcomes Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general, on Aug. 4, 2020, to Fort McCoy, Wis. Garrett visited to talk to Soldiers at the installation for training and future deployment. He observed that training in several areas on post during his visit. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 16:47
|Photo ID:
|6300260
|VIRIN:
|200804-A-A4608-602
|Resolution:
|1746x1406
|Size:
|698.14 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photo Essay: Army leaders review training, capabilities at Fort McCoy
LEAVE A COMMENT