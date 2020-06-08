28th ECAB extinguishes brush fires

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade use a water bucket, attached to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, to extinguish brush fires at Fort Hood. This firefighting capability allows the 28th ECAB to assist and protect people from natural or man-made wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Matthew Stohrer)

Date Posted: 08.07.2020 by CPT Travis Mueller