    28th ECAB extinguishes brush fires [Image 5 of 5]

    28th ECAB extinguishes brush fires

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade use a water bucket, attached to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, to extinguish brush fires at Fort Hood. This firefighting capability allows the 28th ECAB to assist and protect people from natural or man-made wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Matthew Stohrer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 14:02
    Photo ID: 6299874
    VIRIN: 200807-Z-IK914-305
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ECAB extinguishes brush fires [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

