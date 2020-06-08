Smoke is visible from a brush fire at Fort Hood. 28th ECAB aircrews used water buckets attached to UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to extinguish the fires, preserving ecosystems. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Matthew Stohrer)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6299871
|VIRIN:
|200807-Z-IK914-303
|Resolution:
|1536x1152
|Size:
|247.68 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 28th ECAB extinguishes brush fires [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
