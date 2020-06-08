28th ECAB extinguishes brush fires

From left, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Duane Hetrick, 1st Sgt. Matthew Stohrer, Staff Sgt. Kevin Schrecengost and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Luckenbach, an aircrew with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, pose for a photo after extinguishing brush fires at Fort Hood during the 28th ECAB's mobilization training period. These Soldiers extinguished the fires using a water bucket attached to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Matthew Stohrer)
Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 14:02
Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
