28th ECAB extinguishes brush fires

From left, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Duane Hetrick, 1st Sgt. Matthew Stohrer, Staff Sgt. Kevin Schrecengost and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Luckenbach, an aircrew with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, pose for a photo after extinguishing brush fires at Fort Hood during the 28th ECAB's mobilization training period. These Soldiers extinguished the fires using a water bucket attached to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Matthew Stohrer)

