28th ECAB extinguishes brush fires

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Schrecengost, crew chief with Alpha Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade poses for a photo while riding in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a firefighting mission at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Matthew Stohrer)
