U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade use a water bucket, attached to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, to extinguish brush fires at Fort Hood. This firefighting capability allows the 28th ECAB to assist and protect people from natural or man-made wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Matthew Stohrer)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6299868
|VIRIN:
|200807-Z-IK914-301
|Resolution:
|749x749
|Size:
|159.34 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 28th ECAB extinguishes brush fires [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
