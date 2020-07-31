U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students practice applying pressure to a wound during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training July 31, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Students are required to wear masks if they are within six feet of each other to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 13:23
|Photo ID:
|6298409
|VIRIN:
|200731-F-WH920-1015
|Resolution:
|5192x3466
|Size:
|11.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
This work, Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ashley Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
