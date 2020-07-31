Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train

    Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students practice applying pressure to a wound during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training July 31, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Students are required to wear masks if they are within six feet of each other to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

