Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train

U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students practice applying pressure to a wound during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training July 31, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Students are required to wear masks if they are within six feet of each other to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

