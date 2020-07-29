Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train [Image 5 of 6]

    Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bennie Hall, Field Craft Hostile instructor assigned to the 421st Combat Training Squadron, sorts meals for U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students July 29, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Students are delivered meals while they complete a 14-day quarantine prior to the start of their courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
    training
    421st Combat Training Squadron
    USAF EC
    421st CTS
    COVID-19

