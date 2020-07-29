U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bennie Hall, Field Craft Hostile instructor assigned to the 421st Combat Training Squadron, sorts meals for U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students July 29, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Students are delivered meals while they complete a 14-day quarantine prior to the start of their courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

Date Taken: 07.29.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train