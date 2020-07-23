Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train [Image 2 of 6]

    Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marnie Wickman, emergency management journeyman assigned to the 421st Combat Training Squadron, sanitizes bus seats July 23, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The buses used to transport U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students from quarantine are sanitized after each pick-up as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ashley Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
    training
    421st Combat Training Squadron
    USAF EC
    421st CTS
    COVID-19

