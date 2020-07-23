Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marnie Wickman, emergency management journeyman assigned to the 421st Combat Training Squadron, sanitizes bus seats July 23, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The buses used to transport U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students from quarantine are sanitized after each pick-up as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

