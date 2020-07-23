Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kshena Fuentes, independent duty medical technician assigned to the 421st Combat Training Squadron, performs temperature checks on U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students July 23, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Students leaving their 14-day quarantine are required to be seen by Public Health if they have a temperature of 99 degrees or above or if they display any COVID-19 symptoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

