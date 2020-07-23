Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train [Image 4 of 6]

    Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kshena Fuentes, independent duty medical technician assigned to the 421st Combat Training Squadron, performs temperature checks on U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students July 23, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Students leaving their 14-day quarantine are required to be seen by Public Health if they have a temperature of 99 degrees or above or if they display any COVID-19 symptoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 13:22
    VIRIN: 200723-F-WH920-1136
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ashley Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
    training
    421st Combat Training Squadron
    USAF EC
    421st CTS
    COVID-19

