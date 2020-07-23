U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students offload their bags after leaving quarantine July 23, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Students are required to complete a 14-day quarantine prior to their class start date to ensure they do not show any symptoms of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 13:22
|Photo ID:
|6298404
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-WH920-1052
|Resolution:
|5450x3704
|Size:
|13.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ashley Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
