Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train

U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students receive a briefing on their requirements after being released from quarantine July 23, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. After the students complete a 14-day quarantine, they receive new rooms where they will stay in until the completion of their courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)
|07.23.2020
|08.06.2020 13:22
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
