Overcoming COVID-19 challenges, USAF EC instructors find ways to train

U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center students receive a briefing on their requirements after being released from quarantine July 23, 2020, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. After the students complete a 14-day quarantine, they receive new rooms where they will stay in until the completion of their courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

