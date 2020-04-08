U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian C. Tripp, the incoming Commander Public Health Activity - Italy, addresses the audience during change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention conditions held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, August 4, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian C. Tripp, the incoming Commander Public Health Activity - Italy, addresses the audience during change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention conditions held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, August 4, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 09:56
|Photo ID:
|6296853
|VIRIN:
|200804-A-JM436-0137
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|20.56 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Public Health Activity- Italy, Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
