Public Health Activity- Italy, Change of Command Ceremony

From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Leif O. Ibsen, the outgoing Commander Public Health Activity - Italy, Col. Brian C. Spangler, the commander of Public Health Command Europe, and Lt. Col. Brian C. Tripp, the incoming Commander, render salute during the Change of Command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention conditions held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, August 4, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

