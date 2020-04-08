The national flags of Italy and the United States and the unit colors of Public Health Activity - Italy, fly during the Change of Command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, August 4, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 09:55 Photo ID: 6296838 VIRIN: 200804-A-JM436-0045 Resolution: 5716x3810 Size: 17.32 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Health Activity- Italy, Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.