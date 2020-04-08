Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health Activity- Italy, Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 17]

    Public Health Activity- Italy, Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Leif O. Ibsen, the outgoing Commander Public Health Activity - Italy, talks during award ceremony under Covid-19 prevention conditions held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, August 4, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 09:55
    Photo ID: 6296832
    VIRIN: 200804-A-JM436-0029
    Resolution: 3839x5758
    Size: 16.48 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Public Health Activity- Italy, Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

