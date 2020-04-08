U.S. Army Lt. Col. Leif O. Ibsen, the outgoing Commander Public Health Activity - Italy, delivers his farewell speech during change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention conditions held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, August 4, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 09:56
|Photo ID:
|6296852
|VIRIN:
|200804-A-JM436-0111
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|17.74 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Public Health Activity- Italy, Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
