U.S. Army 1st Sgt Melinda J. Kelley assigned to Public Health Activity Italy, passes the unit colors to Lt. Colonel Leif O. Ibsen the outgoing Commander during the change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, August 4, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 09:56 Photo ID: 6296847 VIRIN: 200804-A-JM436-0065 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 19.93 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Health Activity- Italy, Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.