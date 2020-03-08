200803-N-JW440-1021



PACIFIC OCEAN (August 3, 2020) Seaman Kadidja Toure, from Newark, N.J., handles line during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo’c'sle of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 00:31 Photo ID: 6296506 VIRIN: 200803-N-JW440-1021 Resolution: 4452x3584 Size: 810.08 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.