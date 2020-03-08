200803-N-JW440-1033



PACIFIC OCEAN (August 3, 2020) Seaman Johahny Berthoumeux, from Miami, Fla., handles line during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo’c'sle of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 00:31 Photo ID: 6296507 VIRIN: 200803-N-JW440-1033 Resolution: 4722x3463 Size: 897.72 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.