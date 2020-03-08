200803-N-KF697-1103
SAN DIEGO (August 3, 2020) Sailors shift colors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaak Martinez/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6296504
|VIRIN:
|200803-N-KF697-1103
|Resolution:
|4442x2957
|Size:
|967.15 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT