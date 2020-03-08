Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 1 of 8]

    ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Rawad Madanat 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    200803-N-JW440-1016

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 3, 2020) Seaman Jaylord Mineses, from Palm Springs, Calif., handles line during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo’c'sle of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

