    ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    200803-N-ZW128-1008

    SAN DIEGO (August 3, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Taylor Heath mans the helm during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson/RELEASED)

