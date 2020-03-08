200803-N-ZW128-1008
SAN DIEGO (August 3, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Taylor Heath mans the helm during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6296513
|VIRIN:
|200803-N-ZW128-1008
|Resolution:
|1516x1083
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT