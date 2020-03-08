ESSEX Underway Operations

200803-N-JW440-1082
PACIFIC OCEAN (August 3, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jeremias Hernandez, from New Haven, Conn., loads a .50 caliber machine gun aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)
