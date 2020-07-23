76th AS flies in style

Ian Tinsley, C-21 mechanic, powers a C-21A Learjet assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2020. The 76th AS was created in 1943, when it was named the 76th Ferrying Squadron. Today the squadron provides distinguished visitor transport across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

