U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nicklaus Abdou, 76th Airlift Squadron C-21A Learjet pilot, prepares for takeoff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2020. The 76th AS was disbanded in 1944 and then recreated in 1952 as the 76th Air Transport Squadron. Today the squadron provides distinguished visitor transport across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 05:09
|Photo ID:
|6288327
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-PJ020-1040
|Resolution:
|6094x4067
|Size:
|12.06 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 76th AS flies in style [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT