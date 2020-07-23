76th AS flies in style

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nicklaus Abdou, 76th Airlift Squadron C-21A Learjet pilot, prepares for takeoff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2020. The 76th AS was disbanded in 1944 and then recreated in 1952 as the 76th Air Transport Squadron. Today the squadron provides distinguished visitor transport across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

