76th AS flies in style

Bryen Turrigiano, C-21 mechanic, directs a C-21A Learjet assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron along the flightline at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2020. The 76th AS initially operated aircraft such as the Douglas C-49, Curtis C-46 Commando, and consolidated B-24 Liberator. Today the squadron provides distinguished visitor transport across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

