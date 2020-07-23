76th AS flies in style

Bryen Turrigiano, left, and Ian Tinsley, right, C-21 mechanics, work on a generator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2020. After the consolidation of C-21A Learjet in 2018, the 76th Airlift Squadron and the 458th Airlift Squadron at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., are the only remaining squadrons operating C-21s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
