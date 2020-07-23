Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    76th AS flies in style [Image 1 of 8]

    76th AS flies in style

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nicklaus Abdou, left, and 1st Lt. Tyler Faley, right, 76th Airlift Squadron C-21A Learjet pilots, read flight specifications at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2020. The 76th AS was first stationed at Homestead Army Air Base, Florida in 1943. Today the squadron provides distinguished visitor transport across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 05:09
    Photo ID: 6288325
    VIRIN: 200723-F-PJ020-1017
    Resolution: 6719x4484
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 76th AS flies in style [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    76th AS flies in style
    76th AS flies in style
    76th AS flies in style
    76th AS flies in style
    76th AS flies in style
    76th AS flies in style
    76th AS flies in style
    76th AS flies in style

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    service
    mobility
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    C-21
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    86 AW
    RAB
    C-21A
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    air superiority
    76th Airlift Squadron
    76 AS
    World’s Best Wing
    C-21A Learjet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT