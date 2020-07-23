76th AS flies in style

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nicklaus Abdou, left, and 1st Lt. Tyler Faley, right, 76th Airlift Squadron C-21A Learjet pilots, read flight specifications at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2020. The 76th AS was first stationed at Homestead Army Air Base, Florida in 1943. Today the squadron provides distinguished visitor transport across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

