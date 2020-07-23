U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tyler Faley, 76th Airlift Squadron C-21 pilot, performs flight checks on a C-21A Learjet at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2020. A C-21A can transport eight passengers and more than 3,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 05:09
|Photo ID:
|6288326
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-PJ020-1036
|Resolution:
|6520x4351
|Size:
|14.59 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 76th AS flies in style [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
