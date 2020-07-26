Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance

    Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Maj. Tobi Baker, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, reviews weather data collected while flying in Hurricane Douglas July 26, 2020. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircrew flew into the first hurricane of the Pacific season to collect weather data to assist the Central Pacific Hurricane Center with their forecasts. The 53rd WRS, assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, departed July 22 to conduct operations out of Barbers Point Kapolie Airport, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 21:54
    Photo ID: 6286805
    VIRIN: 200726-F-IL418-1040
    Resolution: 6872x4909
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MS, US
    GALLERY

