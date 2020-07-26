Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance

Maj. Tobi Baker, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, reviews weather data collected while flying in Hurricane Douglas July 26, 2020. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircrew flew into the first hurricane of the Pacific season to collect weather data to assist the Central Pacific Hurricane Center with their forecasts. The 53rd WRS, assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, departed July 22 to conduct operations out of Barbers Point Kapolie Airport, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

