    Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance

    Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Patrick Tift, an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter pilot, flies into Hurricane Douglas, the first hurricane in the Pacific this season, July 26, 2020, to collect weather data to assist the Central Pacific Hurricane Center with their forecasts. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, departed July 22 to conduct operations out of Barbers Point Kapolie Airport, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Hurricane Hunters
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    Central Pacific Hurricane Center
    National Hurricane Center
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Wing of Choice
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    Hurricane Douglas

