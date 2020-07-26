Hurricane Douglas reconnaissance

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircrew flies into Hurricane Douglas, the first hurricane in the Pacific this season, July 26, 2020, to collect weather data to assist the Central Pacific Hurricane Center with their forecasts. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, departed July 22 to conduct operations out of Barbers Point Kapolie Airport, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

