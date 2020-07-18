A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, completes a walk through of secured cargo on a C-17 Globemaster III during a cargo movement by Airmen from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, July 18, 2020. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition bases, providing war-winning airpower to U.S. Central Command.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 16:42 Photo ID: 6286729 VIRIN: 200718-F-KA253-0404 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.39 MB Location: 378TH AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING, PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.