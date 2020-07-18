U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, move a pallet of cargo off a C-17 Globemaster III onto a cargo loader , July 18, 2020. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition bases, providing war-winning airpower to U.S. Central Command.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 16:49
|Photo ID:
|6286720
|VIRIN:
|200718-F-KA253-0697
|Resolution:
|3555x2366
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|378TH AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING, PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT