U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, move a pallet of cargo off a C-17 Globemaster III onto a cargo loader , July 18, 2020. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition bases, providing war-winning airpower to U.S. Central Command.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

This work, C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.