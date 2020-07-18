Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR [Image 20 of 25]

    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conduct preflight operations prior to departure from a cargo mission to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Southwest Asia, July 18, 2020. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition bases, providing war-winning airpower to U.S. Central Command.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 16:46
    Photo ID: 6286724
    VIRIN: 200718-F-KA253-0916
    Resolution: 4502x2996
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR
    C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    379th AEW
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    816th EAS
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT