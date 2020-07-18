C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR

A HUMVEE is secured onto a C-17 Globemaster III by U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a cargo movement to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 18, 2020. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition bases, providing war-winning airpower to U.S. Central Command.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

