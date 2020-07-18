A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, flies over Doha, Qatar, during a cargo movement mission July 18, 2020. The 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition bases, providing war-winning airpower to U.S. Central Command.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 16:50 Photo ID: 6286718 VIRIN: 200718-F-KA253-0664 Resolution: 4182x2783 Size: 6.16 MB Location: DOHA, QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.