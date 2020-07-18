A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilot assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts preflight operations prior to departure from a cargo mission to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Southwest Asia, July 18, 2020. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition bases, providing war-winning airpower to U.S. Central Command.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 16:45 Photo ID: 6286726 VIRIN: 200718-F-KA253-0903 Resolution: 3547x2361 Size: 3.63 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17s Move Cargo Through AFCENT AOR [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.