Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Homecoming

200723-N-PG340-1018 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 23, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Seth Cochran, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, reunites with his family at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, after an extended deployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NMCB-5 was deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

