    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Homecoming [Image 1 of 12]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Homecoming

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200723-N-PG340-1099 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 23, 2020) Lt. j.g. David Brainard, U.S. Navy chaplain with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, reunites with his family at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, after an extended deployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NMCB-5 was deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman John R. Gamble/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 23:35
    PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Homecoming [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5

