    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Homecoming [Image 4 of 12]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Homecoming

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200723-N-PG340-1102 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 23, 2020) U.S Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 reunite with their families at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, after an extended deployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NMCB-5 was deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman John R. Gamble/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 23:34
    VIRIN: 200723-N-PG340-1102
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Homecoming
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5

